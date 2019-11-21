Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitby
Well Close Square
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 3AP
01947 602 076
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00
St. Hilda's C of E Church
West Cliff
Whitby
Notice Condolences

Dorothy Howard Notice
HOWARD Dorothy Passed away at Scarborough Hospital on 10th November 2019, aged 89 years.
Reunited with Tommy, beloved mum of Julie and Richard, in law Roger, much loved gran to Rachel and Michael, Phil and Rebecca.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 25th November 2019 at
St. Hilda's C of E Church, West Cliff, Whitby at 11.00am followed by interment at Larpool Lane Cemetery. Blue to be worn at family request.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 01947 602076
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
