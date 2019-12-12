Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dowey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dowey

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Dowey Notice
Dowey Peacefully in
James Cook Hospital
on December 3rd,
Dorothy aged 91 years
of Westerdale Village.
Dearly loved wife of the late Roland, a much loved mam of
Janet and Keith, a dear
mother in law to Clive and devoted grandma to Mark and Catherine. Memorial service to take place at Christ Church, Westerdale
Today, Thursday 12th December at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to share between
Christ Church, Westerdale and
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries please to Robert Harrison & Sons Tel: 01947 897249
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -