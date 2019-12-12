|
|
|
Dowey Peacefully in
James Cook Hospital
on December 3rd,
Dorothy aged 91 years
of Westerdale Village.
Dearly loved wife of the late Roland, a much loved mam of
Janet and Keith, a dear
mother in law to Clive and devoted grandma to Mark and Catherine. Memorial service to take place at Christ Church, Westerdale
Today, Thursday 12th December at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to share between
Christ Church, Westerdale and
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries please to Robert Harrison & Sons Tel: 01947 897249
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019