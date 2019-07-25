|
|
|
SANDERSON Doris Lillian
née Pickering On July 13th peacefully at Boroughbridge Manor aged 93.
Much loved mum of Robert and Carolyn, mother in law of Pat and Allan, loved Grandma of Gemma, Simon and Claire.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday July 29th at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Thormanby at 11am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations received in memory
of Doris will be for
Thormanby Church.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 25, 2019