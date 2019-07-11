Home

PRICE DONALD
(DON) Pat, Stephen and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many cards and messages of condolence received at this sad time.
Special thanks to Dr. David Hilson and Heart Nurse Sharon Parsons for all their care and support,
Rev. Malcolm Jackson for the lovely comforting service, the Saxonville Hotel for the excellent refreshments, Ray Harland for the beautiful flowers and John Corner's for their ultimate care, advice and professional help.
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 11, 2019
