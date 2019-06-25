|
PRICE DONALD FREDERICK (DON) Peacefully in hospital on
17th June, with his family by his side, Don, aged 84 years.
Much loved Husband of Pat, loved and respected Dad of Stephen, Father in Law of Karen, devoted Grandad of Kate and Jonathan
and a very dear Uncle,
Brother in Law and friend to many.
Service to be held at St Hilda's Church, West Cliff on Monday 1st July at 11.15 am, followed by Cremation at Scarborough. Family flowers only please, donations in memory for Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 25, 2019
