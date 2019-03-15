|
Myers Desmond Died in hospital on 6th March following a short illness.
Des aged 84 years of Whitby, much loved husband of Ann. Loving dad of Lesley and Barbara, father in law of Marty and Martin, loving Grandad to Gareth and Rachael and Great Grandad to Riley.
Service to be held on Monday 25th March at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 12.45.
Family flowers only please. Donations to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance C/O Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors
19 Helredale Rd, Whitby, YO22 4JG
Tel- 01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
