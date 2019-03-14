Home

Sanderson Derek Margaret, Mike, Heather and families would like
to thank relatives and friends for their kind
messages of condolences.
Special thanks to Oakland Nursing Home, Whitby and Scarborough Hospitals, Sleights Surgery
and the District Nurses.
Thanks to Reverend Carolan for a lovely service and The Plough for the excellent refreshments.
Thank you so much to Dave
and all at Robert Harrison & Sons for their professional and
caring service.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
