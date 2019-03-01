Home

Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Interment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00
St Johns Church
Sleights
Derek Sanderson Notice
Sanderson Derek Walter Peacefully on 22nd February in
Oakland Nursing Home,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, dear Dad of Mike and Heather, Father In Law of Kath and Julian and Grandad of Mark, Paige, Emma, Thomas, Darren,
Michael and Steven.
Service and interment to be held at St Johns Church, Sleights on Monday 4th March at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
