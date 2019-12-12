|
|
|
TYREMAN Denis Peacefully in hospital on December 8th surrounded by his loving family, Denis, in his 77th year, beloved husband of Eileen, dearly loved dad of Ian, Claire and Stephen, dear father-in-law of Phil and a much loved grandad of Scott and Dylan and great grandad of Amelia Rose. An inspirational and amazing person, forever loved and missed by many, rest in peace xxx
Requiem Mass in St. Paulinus R.C. Church, The Avenue, Guisborough on Thursday December 19th at 10.00am prior to interment in Guisborough Cemetery.
Will relatives and friends please meet at Church.
Family flowers only please, there will be a collection plate at Church for donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for The Stroke Association and The Society for the Blind.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019