HARLAND Christine Frances, Wendy and family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support at this sad time. Thank you to all who attended the service and for the donations of £650.00 which will be forwarded to the Wilf Ward Family Trust, who
have cared so well for Christine for the past 26 years. Thank you to the Rev. Dr. David Perry for his
sensitive and thoughtful service
and the ladies for providing the refreshments. Many thanks to
John Corner's for their caring and professional services.
Published in Whitby Gazette on June 13, 2019
