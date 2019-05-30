|
HARLAND CHRISTINE Peacefully on 26th May,
Christine, aged 57 years.
Dearly loved Daughter of Frances and the late George, dear Sister of Wendy, Sister in law of Colin,
Much loved Auntie of Jessica and Jack and Niece of Stan.
Service to be held at
Fylingthorpe Methodist Church on Thursday 6th June at 11.00 am, followed by Interment at
Robin Hood's Bay Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory for
the Wilf Ward Family Trust
(plate provided) or c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on May 30, 2019
