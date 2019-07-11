|
Yates Cecil Passed away peacefully on
5th July 2019 aged 100 years.
Dear husband of the late Winifred,
a much loved dad, grandad
and grandpa.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 29th July at
St Hilda's Church, West Cliff at 1.00pm followed by interment at
Larpool Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be left at Church and will be divided between St Hilda's Church and The Trinity Centre.
All enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare, Whitby
Tel 01947 602076
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 11, 2019