Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Yates

Notice Condolences

Cecil Yates Notice
Yates Cecil Passed away peacefully on
5th July 2019 aged 100 years.
Dear husband of the late Winifred,
a much loved dad, grandad
and grandpa.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 29th July at
St Hilda's Church, West Cliff at 1.00pm followed by interment at
Larpool Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be left at Church and will be divided between St Hilda's Church and The Trinity Centre.
All enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare, Whitby
Tel 01947 602076
Published in Whitby Gazette on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.