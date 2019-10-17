Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd (Low Hawsker, Whitby)
Low Hawsker
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4LE
01947 880424
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Hewison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Hewison

Notice

Brian Hewison Notice
HEWISON Brian Doreen and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards and messages of condolence received at this sad time, especially to everyone who attended the service.
Special thanks to Whitby Group Practice, the District Nurses and Town and Country Carers for all their care and support,
Mrs Shelagh Mernagh for the meaningful service, The House Of Flowers for the beautiful flowers, Wendy and Kevin at John Corner's for all their help and guidance and The Stables for the lovely refreshments.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.