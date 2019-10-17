|
|
|
HEWISON Brian Doreen and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards and messages of condolence received at this sad time, especially to everyone who attended the service.
Special thanks to Whitby Group Practice, the District Nurses and Town and Country Carers for all their care and support,
Mrs Shelagh Mernagh for the meaningful service, The House Of Flowers for the beautiful flowers, Wendy and Kevin at John Corner's for all their help and guidance and The Stables for the lovely refreshments.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019