BROOKS BRENDA Peacefully in James Cook Hospital, on Monday 16th September.
Dearly loved Wife of Peter, much loved Mum to Stephen, David, Andrew, Paul, Tony, Amanda, Samantha and Nicola, loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
Service to be held on
Monday 30th September at 11.15am, in St. Hilda's Church, West Cliff,
prior to private Cremation.
No flowers please, donations to the Alzheimer's Society, c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019