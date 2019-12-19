|
|
|
Underwood Bessie Peacefully in hospital on December 15th surrounded by her loving family Bessie aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Reg,
a much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great great grandmother. Funeral service to take place at The Church of St Michael & St George, Castleton on Friday 27th December at 11 AM followed by interment in
St Hilda's Church Yard, Danby.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
"Heather Hopper".
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019