tose Peacefully on 23rd March
in Whitby Hospital,
Barry, aged 60 years.
Beloved husband of Dawn,
much loved Dad of Amanda, Samantha and Hilmi,
best Grandad ever to Josh,
Aleyna, Arda and Amelia.
Dearest son of Ralph
and the late Delia.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Funeral service and cremation takes place on Tuesday 2nd April
at 3 pm in Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough.
No flowers by request donations in memory taken at the service for
St. Catherine's Hospice, Whitby.
All enquiries to Kevin Moxon Independent Funeral Directors
Tel 01723 366 111
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
