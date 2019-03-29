Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Toce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Toce

Notice Condolences

Barry Toce Notice
tose Peacefully on 23rd March
in Whitby Hospital,
Barry, aged 60 years.
Beloved husband of Dawn,
much loved Dad of Amanda, Samantha and Hilmi,
best Grandad ever to Josh,
Aleyna, Arda and Amelia.
Dearest son of Ralph
and the late Delia.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Funeral service and cremation takes place on Tuesday 2nd April
at 3 pm in Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough.
No flowers by request donations in memory taken at the service for
St. Catherine's Hospice, Whitby.
All enquiries to Kevin Moxon Independent Funeral Directors
Tel 01723 366 111
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.