STEELE Barbara Formerly of Hawsker
Passed away peacefully on
11th October 2019 aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Roy ,
a loved mum, nana
and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium Octon on Tuesday 29th October at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019