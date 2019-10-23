Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Market Weighton)
73 Market Place
York, North Yorkshire YO43 3AN
01430 871474
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30
The East Riding Crematorium Octon
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Steele

Notice Condolences

Barbara Steele Notice
STEELE Barbara Formerly of Hawsker
Passed away peacefully on
11th October 2019 aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Roy ,
a loved mum, nana
and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium Octon on Tuesday 29th October at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.