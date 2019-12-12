|
|
|
CORNER - NEE SWALES AUDREY MARY Peacefully at home on
3rd December, Audrey,
aged 92 years.
Loving Wife of the late Alf,
much loved Mother and Grandma.
Service to be held at
St. Hedda's R.C.Church, Egton,
on Tuesday 17th December
at 11.00 am, followed by Cremation at Scarborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory for
Marie Curie Cancer Care
(plate provided), or c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.
The family would like to thank everyone at Egton Surgery,
the District Nurses, Exclusive Therapies and the Marie Curie Nurses for all their love and support.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019