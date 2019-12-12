Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Corner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Corner

Notice Condolences

Audrey Corner Notice
CORNER - NEE SWALES AUDREY MARY Peacefully at home on
3rd December, Audrey,
aged 92 years.
Loving Wife of the late Alf,
much loved Mother and Grandma.

Service to be held at
St. Hedda's R.C.Church, Egton,
on Tuesday 17th December
at 11.00 am, followed by Cremation at Scarborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory for
Marie Curie Cancer Care
(plate provided), or c/o
John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel 01947 880424.

The family would like to thank everyone at Egton Surgery,
the District Nurses, Exclusive Therapies and the Marie Curie Nurses for all their love and support.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -