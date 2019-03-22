|
Lyth Arthur John Died Peacefully at home on the 17th March,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Winifred, much-loved father of Christopher, David and Catherine and also a father in law, grandfather and great grandfather to Georgina and Francesca.
Service to be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Lealholm on Saturday 30th March at 11 am followed by interment in the Church Yard. Donations if desired to share between Lealholm R.C. Church and Leukaemia Research.
Floral tributes and
all enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
