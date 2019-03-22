Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Lyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Lyth

Notice Condolences

Arthur Lyth Notice
Lyth Arthur John Died Peacefully at home on the 17th March,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Winifred, much-loved father of Christopher, David and Catherine and also a father in law, grandfather and great grandfather to Georgina and Francesca.
Service to be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Lealholm on Saturday 30th March at 11 am followed by interment in the Church Yard. Donations if desired to share between Lealholm R.C. Church and Leukaemia Research.
Floral tributes and
all enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.