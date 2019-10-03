Resources More Obituaries for Arthur Buck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur Buck

Notice BUCK Arthur The family of the late Arthur would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, messages of condolence and heartfelt support at this sad and difficult time, we have been overwhelmed by all your kind words and caring support.

Special thanks to Ted, Glen and everyone who attended and took part in the service, giving him the best send off possible.

Special thanks to Rev. Michael Gobbett for the meaningful service, John Corner's for all their help and guidance, and the staff at the Fisherman's Club for the lovely refreshments. Published in Whitby Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019