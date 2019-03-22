|
|
|
Welford Anthony Tragically on February 28th Anthony,
aged 47 years.
Dearly loved Partner of Anthea
and a much loved Dad to Dan, Chris, Alison and Andrew.
Funeral service to take place at
St Hedda's R.C. Church, Egton Bridge Tomorrow Saturday
23rd March at 11 am followed by private interment at St James Church Yard, Lealholm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to the Great North Air Ambulance.
Bright clothing
may be worn, please.
All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More