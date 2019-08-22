Home

Graeme Buckle Funeral Services
19 Helredale Road
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO22 4JG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:30
Hawsker Methodist Church
Interment
Following Services
Whitby Cemetery
Notice

Anthony Mead Notice
MEAD Anthony Hunter Peacefully at home on 15th August aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Brenda, much loved Father of Philip and Valerie, Father-in-law of Jason and Justine, Grandad to Christopher and Hannah, Beth, Zack and Lola and Great Grandfather to William. Forever in our hearts,
your loving family.
Service at Hawsker
Methodist Church on Wednesday 28th August at 11.30am, followed by Interment at Whitby Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Funeral Directors G Buckle
19 Helredale Road, Whitby,
YO22 4JG. Tel 01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
