MEAD Anthony Hunter Peacefully at home on 15th August aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Brenda, much loved Father of Philip and Valerie, Father-in-law of Jason and Justine, Grandad to Christopher and Hannah, Beth, Zack and Lola and Great Grandfather to William. Forever in our hearts,
your loving family.
Service at Hawsker
Methodist Church on Wednesday 28th August at 11.30am, followed by Interment at Whitby Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Funeral Directors G Buckle
19 Helredale Road, Whitby,
YO22 4JG. Tel 01947 825586
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019