WILSON Annie
Née Hart Peacefully in her sleep at home on 14th March 2019 aged 104 years,
formerly of Staithes.
Beloved wife of the late George,
a much loved Mum of Dorothy and Mother in Law to Dave.
Grandma to Edward and Jenny;
James; Caroline and Paul and
Great Grandma to Rose, Samuel, Freddie and Archie. Dearly loved
by all her family and friends;
always in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will be held at Ugthorpe Christ Church on
Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 1pm. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Whitby, tel 01947 602 076.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
