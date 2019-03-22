Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitby
Well Close Square
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 3AP
01947 602 076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:00
Ugthorpe Christ Church
Annie Wilson Notice
WILSON Annie
Née Hart Peacefully in her sleep at home on 14th March 2019 aged 104 years,
formerly of Staithes.
Beloved wife of the late George,
a much loved Mum of Dorothy and Mother in Law to Dave.
Grandma to Edward and Jenny;
James; Caroline and Paul and
Great Grandma to Rose, Samuel, Freddie and Archie. Dearly loved
by all her family and friends;
always in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will be held at Ugthorpe Christ Church on
Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 1pm. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Whitby, tel 01947 602 076.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
