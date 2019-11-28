|
JENNISON Anne I miss you so much that it hurts,
I know that you are in a better
and more beautiful place where there is no more pain,
and that you are finally at peace,
I just wish that my heart could understand it and stop hurting.
You have a left a void
that nothing can ever fill.
I cry, but these tears are for
me and what I've lost,
but I am comforted knowing
that we will be together
again someday.
Until then, always watch over me and know that I will always love you.
Vincey x
Published in Whitby Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019