|
|
|
Thurlow Alan Peacefully at home on November 27th, Alan (Squatts), aged 81 years, of Great Fryup Dale.
Dearly loved husband of Ruth,
a much loved Dad of Nina and Philip. A dear father in law of
Sarah and devoted grandad to Rhian and Daniel.
Funeral service to take place at
St Thomas Church, Glaisdale
today Thursday 5th December
at 11 am followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Great North Air Ambulance.
All enquires please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019