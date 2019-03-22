|
RUTLAND Alan Maureen, Carol and Colin and all Alan's family, wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses and for the condolences and support that we have received.
We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the staff of
Whitby Group Practice,
Whitby Hospital and James Cook Hospital for the wonderful care
Alan received.
Thanks to John Corner Funeral Directors, Wendy & Kevin for their professionalism and support. Thanks to Whitby Rifle Club for such a splendid funeral tea.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
