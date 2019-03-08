|
|
|
RUTLAND Alan Peacefully in Whitby Hospital on
1st March, Alan, aged 83 years.
Devoted Husband of Maureen,
much loved Father to Carol and Colin, Father in Law to Mick and Tricia, treasured Grandfather,
much loved Great Grandfather and
a dearest Brother.
"The memories you've made with us will last forever,
the tenderness you've shared with us will never fade".
Service to be held at St. John's Church, Sleights, on Friday 15th March at 12.00 noon, followed by
Cremation at Scarborough.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory for Ward 29 (Heart Unit) James Cook Hospital, (please make cheques payable
to South Tees NHS Foundation Trust - Ward 29), c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd Tel 01947 880424.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
