MYERS Alan Formerly of Rosedale, passed away suddenly at home in Hutton Le Hole on March 12th 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Joan, a much loved dad of Sean, Robert and the late Neil, father in law of Steph and Julie and a dearly loved grandad of Sam, Dan, Mark and John.
Funeral Service to be held at the East Riding Crematorium Octon, YO25 3BL on Wednesday
27th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research and Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate will be
provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
tel. 01751 477766
Published in Whitby Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
