Purves Agnes Gardiner
(Nan) Peacefully in
Oaklands Care Home on the 30th July after a brave fight against cancer.
Loving mother of Stuart, Neil, Derek, Duncan & Alistair.
Also a dear mother in law and much loved Gran & Great Gran.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 13th August at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Please wear bright colours.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK C/o
Graeme Buckle Funeral Directors
19, Helredale Road, Whitby
01947 825586
Anybody unable to attend Nan's service please meet the family at the Grosvenor Hotel for light refreshments at 11.15am.
Published in Whitby Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019