Mr Neil John of Horsham passed away on Friday 21st June 2019, aged 68 years. He will be remembered by many as a publican, taxi and lorry driver, sailor, tailor, boxer, family man, storyteller and mischief maker. He is survived by sons David, Matt and Chris, siblings Keith and Hazel, and mum Joyce. Funeral on Friday 12th July, 11.15am, Surrey and Sussex Crematorium (Worth), Crawley, and afterwards at his son's house in East Grinstead. All welcome. Donations to RNLI welcome.
Published in West Sussex Gazette on July 6, 2019