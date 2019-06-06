Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
O'GORMAN Yvonne Jacqueline May 26th peacefully and of Horbury, aged 71 years, the much loved wife of Dermot, loving mum of Marie and Lisa and a devoted grandma, sister, auntie and good friend to many.
The funeral service for Yvonne will take place at St Mary's Church, Horbury on Wednesday 12th June
at 1.15 followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to The British Lung Foundation for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
