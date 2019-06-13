Home

PETTIT Winston On June 8th , peacefully at home in Stanley aged 77 years.
Winston, beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of Adrian, father in law to Lucy, much loved grandad to Jessica & Jorg and great grandad to Aubrey & Oliver.
Funeral service will take place 2:00pm on Wednesday 19th June at
St Peters Church Centre, Stanley followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Yorkshire Cancer Research for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
