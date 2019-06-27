|
|
|
WALKER William Stuart (former officer of
H.M.P. Wakefield)
Passed away on Fathers Day
aged 86 years.
Loving husband of Margaret, wonderful father to David, Janet and son in law Carl, also a
much missed grandad and
great grandad xxx
The funeral service will be held at West Wakefield Methodist Church on Thursday 4th July at 2.15pm followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium
All welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the British Heart Foundation for which purpose a box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
