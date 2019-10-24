Home

Howarth Funeral Service (Wakefield)
160 Alverthorpe Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF2 9PY
01924 376590
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Notice

William Thompson Notice
THOMPSON William (Billy) Passed away on 19th October peacefully at home aged 68 years with his family by his side.
Loving Husband of Kay and much loved Dad of Lynne and Cathie and a loving Grandad of Edward and Daisy. Beloved Son of Evelyn and the late George. A brother and great friend to many. Donations in lieu of flowers for .
Funeral Thursday 31st October. Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.00am.
'All is well with my soul'
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019
