THOMPSON William (Billy) Passed away on 19th October peacefully at home aged 68 years with his family by his side.
Loving Husband of Kay and much loved Dad of Lynne and Cathie and a loving Grandad of Edward and Daisy. Beloved Son of Evelyn and the late George. A brother and great friend to many. Donations in lieu of flowers for .
Funeral Thursday 31st October. Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.00am.
'All is well with my soul'
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019