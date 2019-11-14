|
|
|
REYNOLDS William John Jean and family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, support and attendance at Bill's funeral service held at Sandal Methodist Church on Wednesday 6th November 2019. Thank you, also, for the generous donations to the British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to Sara Harpin and her staff for all their kindness and efficiency.
Also to Rev Neil Bishop for a wonderful service and the NHS staff who helped Bill, we are extremely grateful for all their care.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019