Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Reynolds

Notice Condolences

William Reynolds Notice
REYNOLDS WILLIAM JOHN October 20th,
peacefully at home, aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of Jean,
loving father of Joanne and Jane, dear father-in-law of Tim and Steve, adored grandad of Matthew and Jessica, great grandad of Harvey, Naomi, Faith, Marcus and Jayden.
Funeral service will take place at Sandal Methodist Church on
Wednesday November 6th at
12noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation,
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.