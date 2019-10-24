|
|
|
REYNOLDS WILLIAM JOHN October 20th,
peacefully at home, aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of Jean,
loving father of Joanne and Jane, dear father-in-law of Tim and Steve, adored grandad of Matthew and Jessica, great grandad of Harvey, Naomi, Faith, Marcus and Jayden.
Funeral service will take place at Sandal Methodist Church on
Wednesday November 6th at
12noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation,
for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019