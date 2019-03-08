|
OVEREND William John
(Charlie) On February 28th 2019, peacefully
at Currergate Nursing Home, Steeton, Keighley,
John, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Nab Wood Crematorium, Bingley Road, Shipley on Thursday
March 21 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations would be appreciated to British Polio Fellowship - Wakefield Branch.
A box will be provided at the service for this purpose or
may be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
