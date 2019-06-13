|
|
|
Long Valerie Of Crofton, peacefully with her loving family by her side on
Sunday 9th June 2019.
The beloved wife of Gary, dearly
loved mum of Sandra, Jeanette,
Samantha, Chris and Gary, dear
mother-in-law, cherished and loving grandma to her 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and
friend to many.
The funeral service and interment
for Val will take place at Crofton
Parish Church on Friday 21st June
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only
please, donations kindly received
for the Wakefield Hospice, may
be left in the donation box as you
leave church.
All enquiries please
R.J. Burgess Manorfields
Funeral Home, 01924 860097.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
Read More