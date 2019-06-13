Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Ellis

Notice Condolences

Valerie Ellis Notice
Ellis Valerie Anne On 2nd June 2019 at her home
in Ossett, aged 66 years.
Dear Wife of the late Kevin,
much loved Mother of Scott, Mother-in-Law of Sharon,
Sister of Gillian also loved Aunty.
Service and Committal will take place on Monday 24th June
at Wakefield Crematorium
at 2-20 pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.
A collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium
or may be sent c/o
George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett, WF5 OAL.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices