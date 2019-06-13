|
Ellis Valerie Anne On 2nd June 2019 at her home
in Ossett, aged 66 years.
Dear Wife of the late Kevin,
much loved Mother of Scott, Mother-in-Law of Sharon,
Sister of Gillian also loved Aunty.
Service and Committal will take place on Monday 24th June
at Wakefield Crematorium
at 2-20 pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.
A collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium
or may be sent c/o
George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett, WF5 OAL.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
