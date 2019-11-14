|
|
|
THEWLIS TREVOR November 5th peacefully at Batley Hall Nursing Home and formerly of Outwood, aged 84 years, the much loved husband of the late Dorothy, loving dad of Dawn and stepson Antony and a beloved grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service for Trevor
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday November 22nd at 2.20. Family flowers only please donations in lieu will be given to the British Lung Foundation for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019