Keer Thomas (Tom) Judith, Claire and Zach would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the love and sympathy received in their sad loss, and for donations of £360 for the Wakefield hospice.
Thanks also to Dr Schindler and the care team at Chaplethorpe, PERT team and district nurses for their care and kindness during the past few years.
Special thanks to
Lesley Blessington for her excellent tribute to Tom, and to Barry Normington and Wakefield funeral Services for the caring and professional arrangements and support to the family.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
