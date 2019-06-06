Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Keer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Keer

Notice

Thomas Keer Notice
Keer Thomas (Tom) Judith, Claire and Zach would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the love and sympathy received in their sad loss, and for donations of £360 for the Wakefield hospice.
Thanks also to Dr Schindler and the care team at Chaplethorpe, PERT team and district nurses for their care and kindness during the past few years.
Special thanks to
Lesley Blessington for her excellent tribute to Tom, and to Barry Normington and Wakefield funeral Services for the caring and professional arrangements and support to the family.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.