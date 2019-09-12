|
Jackson Terry Peacefully, surrounded by family at St James' Hospital on Wednesday 28th August, aged 82 years.
Loving husband of Pat and much loved father and dear friend of Andrew, Richard and Katie.
Will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 23rd September at 10am.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit Cancer Research UK.
For further information contact
Co-Op Funeralcare (GM Binks) Ossett Tel 01924 272601
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 12, 2019