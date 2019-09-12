Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Jackson

Notice Condolences

Terry Jackson Notice
Jackson Terry Peacefully, surrounded by family at St James' Hospital on Wednesday 28th August, aged 82 years.
Loving husband of Pat and much loved father and dear friend of Andrew, Richard and Katie.
Will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 23rd September at 10am.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit Cancer Research UK.
For further information contact
Co-Op Funeralcare (GM Binks) Ossett Tel 01924 272601
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.