Terry Hodgkinson

Terry Hodgkinson Notice
Hodgkinson Terry Anne, Kirstie and Charlotte wish to thank family and friends for all their kindness and support
given to us at this sad time.
Thank you to all who sent
flowers, cards and messages of condolence they meant so much. Also your donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie.
Special thanks to Rev Paul Jackson for his meaningful service
and to Chris and Brian at Robert Harrison & Sons for their support and guidance throughout
a difficult few weeks.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 10, 2019
