Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Harrison & Sons Ltd
Carr End, Glaisdale
Whitby, North Yorkshire YO21 2QH
01947 897249
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
13:15
Waltonwrays Cemetery
Skipton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Hodgkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Hodgkinson

Notice Condolences

Terry Hodgkinson Notice
Hodgkinson Terry Unexpectedly on 12th July, aged 70 years.
Much loved Husband of Anne, loving Dad of Kirstie and Charlotte, dearest Grandad of Tyler, Lucas, Toby, Maia and Eva. Private service for family and
close friends to be held at
Waltonwrays Cemetery, Skipton, on Tuesday 30th July at 1:20pm. Memorial service and celebration of his life to be held at
Wakefield Cathedral in September, details to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie. All enquiries please to
Robert Harrison & Sons
Tel: 01947 897249
Published in Wakefield Express on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.