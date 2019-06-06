|
FARLEY Terrence (Terry) May 26th peacefully at Wakefield Hospice and of Kettlethorpe,
aged 74 years, the beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad of Tree, Lynne and son in law Eric, much loved grandad of Kyle and Lauren and a good friend to many.
The funeral service for Terry will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday June 12th at 11.40. Family flowers only please donations if desired will be given to R.N.L.I. for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
